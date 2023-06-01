Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.
Meta held its Gaming Showcase today following Mark Zuckerberg’s reveal of the upcoming Quest 3 headset. It revealed several games and gave updates on some others, and stipulated that all of the games it shows are planned for a 2023 release. The games included their big reveal, Asgard’s Wrath 2, as well as a new Vampire: The Masquerade game, an extended look at the upcoming Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord and a VR adaptation of The 7th Guest.
The new games announced included the aforementioned Vampire game, called Justice, in which the player is a vampire in Venice in this RPG. This was the second vampiric game announced, as Schell Games also revealed their stealth horror game Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire. Other new games in the list include UNDERDOGS, a mecha physics brawler; zombie-killing sequel Arizona Sunshine 2; and the remake of 1993 interactive puzzle game The 7th Guest.
Meta also confirmed that Assassin’s Creed is coming to VR headsets by way of the Nexus game. It didn’t reveal any information about Nexus beyond its existence, and instead said Ubisoft would reveal more about the title at its Forward event later this month. We also got our first look at Tender Claws’ Stranger Things VR title, in which players are Vecna, and Attack on Titan’s VR adaptation, Unbreakable.
Here’s a complete list of everything that Meta showed at the event:
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Samba de Amigo
- I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine
- Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire
- Demeo Battles
- PowerWash Simulator VR
- No More Rainbows
- Death Game Hotel
- We Are One
- Bulletstorm VR
- Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable
- UNDERDOGS
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
- Racket Club
- The next NFL Pro Era game
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- Dungeons of Eternity
- The 7th Guest
- Arizona Sunshine 2
- Stranger Things VR
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Little Cities — the sandbox update
- Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game — fleet expansion
- Onward — 1.11 update
- Walkabout Mini Golf — Journey to the Center of the Earth update
Most of the games are available to wishlist now, though not many got release dates during the show.
