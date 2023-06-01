Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Meta showed off extended gameplay of Asgard’s Wrath 2, the ambitious title coming from Meta’s Sanzaru Games studio for the Quest virtual reality headsets.

The action role-playing game is coming later this year and it will have more than 60 hours of VR gameplay. If you can stay that long in a headset, this kind of game may be for you and it could validate the notion that hardcore games can succeed in the growing VR market.

You play the game from a first-person view and use your hands to do things like swing a broadsword or shoot an arrow at an enemy coming at you.

The game is coming from Sanzaru Games and Oculus Studios, as Meta acquired Sanzaru in 2020 after the studio saw success with VR games such as the original Asgard’s Wrath, which debuted in 2019. Meta showed off the game during its online showcase today amid an announcement it will launch the $500 Meta Quest 3 VR headset later this fall.

In a video, Sanzaru creative director Mat Kraemer said that Asgard’s Wrath 2 picks up where the original left off, though the action has shifted to ancient Egypt, rather than the Nordic setting of the first game. You can fight all sorts of creatures and human enemies, and you can get animals to be your companions.

This game will live or die on its melee combat, and there are improved features, like the ability to catch weapons thrown at you and sending them back. The game is targeted at the Meta Quest 2, and it will work on the upcoming Meta Quest 3 as well.