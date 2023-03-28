Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

MetaKing Studios announced today that it is partnering with Polygon Labs for the launch of Blocklords, its upcoming medieval strategy game, in the metaverse. The latter’s Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solutions will power the game’s player economy, where players can become rich rulers and warlords through tactical battles. MetaKing plans to launch the game sometime later this year.

Blocklords is a strategy game similar to Age of Empires or Crusader Kings. Players begin as characters of varying social backgrounds and build their fortunes via war with their neighbors or from collecting taxes. It also has a dynastic inheritance system where characters’ traits pass to their children. At the time of writing, it has 265,000 users registered to play.

David Johansson, Blocklords’ CEO, said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to announce our collaboration with Polygon Labs and the expansion of Blocklords’ in-game economy. It is truly remarkable to see what the Polygon Labs team has been doing for mainstream adoption, and we are thrilled and lucky to have them on board as we move toward game launch later this year.”

MetaKing raised $15 million last year for Blocklords, with funding from Makers Fund, Bitkraft Ventures and Animoca Brands among others.

Polygon’s scaling helps expand the in-game world and its in-game assets. Urvit Goel, Polygon Labs’ head of global business development, said, “Blocklords is unlocking the power of Web3 for gamers by allowing them to benefit from digital asset ownership and utility. Supported by Polygon’s scalable, low-cost solution, Blocklords has the potential to go stratospheric.