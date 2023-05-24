Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Konami announced that Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is getting a remake for PlayStation 5 during today’s PlayStation Showcase. It is also coming to Xbox and PC.

The original Snake Eater released in 2004 for PlayStation 2. The tactical espionage game stood out with its survival mechanics and strong story.

Konami also revealed the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, which includes Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and the original Metal Gear Solid 3. That releases this fall. The remake does not have a launch window.