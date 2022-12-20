Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Metaverse Game Studios are pulling the trigger on using ImmutableX for its debut Web3 MMORPG, Angelic. The indie game developer is composed of industry veterans with history on games like Far Cry, League of Legends, Diablo Immortal and more.

ImmutableX is the preferred developer platform for building and scaling Web3 games on Etherium.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have found a partner that shares the same values as Angelic,” said MGS’ Anastasia Volgemut, in a statement to GamesBeat. “By leveraging ImmutableX, our users can tap into the benefits of fast, secure, and gas-free minting and an uninterrupted, quality gaming experience.”

Metaverse Game Studios is coming off a $10M seed round which closed back in March 2022. It’s primarily using that cash to fuel Angelic’s next stage of growth. It’s also using the funding to ensure the Angelic experience is as seamless as possible for every user.

Event GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 Join the GamesBeat community online, February 1-2, to examine the findings and emerging trends within the metaverse.

Register Here

Angelic features the incredible visuals provided by Unreal Engine 5. It’s a dark science-fiction themed narrative strategy role-playing game, with turn based combat. The game takes place in a collaborative universe, with built-in blockchain elements.

Angelic is trying to thread the needle between regular gamers and Web3 players. It has a laser focus on building out a vibrant and engaging world with fun gameplay. It’s ‘chain-agnostic’, which means it’s hosted off of blockchain. But it has the option to connect to various chains through a custom backend, thanks to ImmutableX.

“It is great to see prominent AAA-level gaming companies such as Metaverse Games Studios actively embrace digital ownership and player-led gaming models,” said Immutable’s Andrew Sorokovsky. “We are thrilled to offer the full suite of ImmutableX’s tools and solutions and collaborate with their team to deliver the fairest, most inclusive, and innovative Web3 experience possible to all Angelic players.”

Angelic is launching soon

Angelic is running an alpha test for select community members and partners near the end of January 2023. The public launch of Angelic is happening in February 2023. Players in the alpha test and NFT holders will be able to trade their NFTs when the game launches.