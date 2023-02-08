Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nintendo announced during its Direct presentation today that a remastered version of the original Metroid Prime is heading to Switch. It launches digitally later today. A physical version will become available on February 22.

Metroid Prime first debuted for the GameCube back in 2002. It became one of the most critically-praised games of all time. It spawned two sequels and two portable spin-offs.

This remaster adds dual-stick controls, which should make the experience feel more modern.

Back in the early days of the Switch, Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4. That project has had some major development hurdles.