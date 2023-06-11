Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Compulsion’s South of Midnight, a spooky game set in the bayou, got a sneak peek today.

Microsoft made the announcement during the Xbox Showcase today. There wasn’t much to the reveal, but the cinematic looked pretty interesting. It featured an old man playing a banjo on a dock. A young woman approached on the dock and asked if he saw a monster with big teeth, showing a crude drawing.

The monster starts coming out behind her as she shows the image to some animals and asks the same question. Then she turns around as the shadow of the monster rises behind her and she unveils some kind of magical spell. It looks like a scary action horror game with some humor.