Midwest Games, a publisher with a focus on promoting games made by developers in the American Midwest region, launched today. The new publisher is backed by an investment from TitletownTech, and will work in residence at the that company’s offices in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It’s helmed by industry veterans from Xset, Crunchyroll, ProbablyMonsters and Harebrained Schemes.

The company also announced its debut game, Ra Ra Boom, a 2D beat-em-up with 4-player co-op about four teenagers saving Earth from robots gone rogue. Ra Ra Boom is developed by Gylee Games, which is based in Cincinnati. Chris Bergman, Gylee’s founder, said of the partnership: “We met with many publishers during the development of Ra Ra BOOM, and found that Midwest Games was the closest match to our goals and values.”

Midwest founder Ben Kvalo said in a statement, “At Midwest Games, our journey began with a resolute commitment to empower the vast talent pool residing in under-served regions. We recognized that innovation and creativity flourish beyond traditional tech hubs, and that’s why we set out to champion underrepresented regions, starting with the Midwest. Our mission is to provide resources for these talented developers to shine.”

Cordero Barkley, partner at TitletownTech, praised Midwest Games, saying, “Our investment in Ben and Midwest Games is a testament to our shared belief that innovation knows no bounds. Together, we embark on a journey to redefine entertainment by publishing stellar games and elevating the regional games ecosystem.”