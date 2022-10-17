Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Mighty Bear Games will give out free MightyNet Genesis Pass non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for its upcoming Mighty Action Heroes Web3 game.

The game is coming later this year, but Mighty Bear Games will release NFTs to its community first. Those NFTs will be free and they are available to 25,000 people who have crypto wallets and are on Mighty Bear’s “allowlist.” That list has been curated to include long-term holders of NFTs from at least two pioneer collections in the NFT gaming space.

Rather than find players who will acquire NFTs and then immediately try to sell them for a profit, Mighty Bear Games wants to reward those who hold onto the NFTs. All told, the company had 1,337 NFTs on the Ethereum chain in the first release. Simon Davis, CEO of Mighty Bear Games in Singapore, said in an earlier interview that the company wants to win over loyal community members and give utility to the NFTs.

Founded in 2016 (from the ashes of Nonstop Games) by a diverse group of industry veterans with experience at the likes of King, Ubisoft, Lucasarts, Disney and Gameloft, Mighty Bear Games has a proven track record of developing highly engaging games that appeal to universal audiences. The team has released five games in the past four years. Davis said he wanted to make an outstanding game first and take advantage of the benefits of NFTs with utility for gamers.

The studio is launching its free MightyNet Genesis Pass — seeding its community with the best and most engaged members across Web3 and Gaming to form the foundation of the MightyNet and kickstart its community ahead of the launch of the PFP collection and game in early access at the end of this year.

Rewarding the Web3 and Gaming communities, the MightyNet Genesis Pass will exclusively be available to Mighty Bear’s allowlist from prior games such as CryptoPunk, Bored Ape Yacht Club, CloneX, Moonbirds, Cool Cats, and more.

The MightyNet is slated to be a highly competitive ecosystem and Mighty Bear is keen to invite the best Web3 esports players out there to join. Players from these games will be awarded allowlist slots, and the best players are granted a guaranteed allowlist spot.

The first private mint for the guaranteed allowlist will take place on November 5 at 11 a.m. Pacific time. The second allowlist mint will be November 6 at 11 a.m. Pacific. The public mint, if supply remains, will take place on November 9 at 11 a.m. Pacific.

MightyNet Genesis Pass benefits



The holders of the MightyNet Genesis Pass will get Early access to all MightyNet games, including Mighty Action Heroes.

They will also be among the first to check out new features and content, get sneak peaks, and get dibs on the first batch of NFT drops when the games launch.

Locking Benefits

Holders of the Genesis Pass will be able to lock their pass to unlock rewards, like Supply Crates for Mighty Action Heroes. As Mighty Bear rolls out more NFT collections and games, these NFTs can also be staked for rewards. Be amongst the first to start collecting points and start earning MightyNet rewards.

Ecosystem benefits

MightyNet Genesis Pass

The Genesis Pass unlocks top-tier access to the MightyNet ecosystem. Holders will be able to access private Discord channels and get premium customer support. They will also be automatically allowlisted for upcoming MightyNet collections and games. They will also receive exclusive in-game benefits like cosmetics and skins, with more benefits rolling out in the future.

The team is building Mighty Action Heroes, a real-time multiplayer third-person Web3 Arena Battler with an emphasis on fun, skill, and chaos.

I asked Mighty Bear some questions via email, including how this got started.

“At Mighty Bear, we believe that Web3 has the potential to change gaming forever, both through the player ownership model and the strength of its burgeoning communities,” Davis said. “Community is everything in Web3 and this is our way of contributing to it, by offering the best, most influential, and most competitive gamers something to congregate around.”

Davis said the team has been figuring out how everything fits together in the MightyNet since they started development on Mighty Action Heroes early in Q1 2022. As a Web3 game, Mighty Action Heroes is designed to be part of a wider ecosystem, and the company is building it to work with more exciting things to come, he said.

“I’ve been involved in the space since early 2018, and even then there was already discussion around how games can help to onboard the next billion users to Web3,” Davis said. “When our team first talked about developing a Web3 game in 2018, we felt like the path forward to building a great Web3 native game was going to be too risky for a studio of our size, given the state of the space at the time. Now, with our team having grown substantially, and having learnt from the first wave of NFT games, we feel like we’re superbly positioned to capitalize on the growth and interest in the space.”

Davis said the company’s recent $10 million funding round was meant to support an ecosystem of multiple games.

“Player ownership means nothing if it’s confined to just one game; it has to go beyond,” he said. “A lot of teams in the web3 space now talk a lot about interoperability but very few of these teams have figured out how to actually do it. The truth is if we don’t begin with proof of concept within our own ecosystem and show that it can be done well, it’s going to be hard to get other developers aboard.”

He added, “But regardless of what we’re aiming for, we’re focusing on Mighty Action Heroes first. We want to make sure we deliver the best possible game to showcase the team’s capability; after all, we’ve shipped five games in the last four years together. Our goal is to build something that’s got a little more longevity in Web3 than your average play-to-earn game, and impact the Web3 space in more than one way.”