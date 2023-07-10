Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Mighty Bear Games said it will partner with Web3 game marketplace Treasure and switch its Mighty Action Heroes game to the Arbitrum blockchain just ahead of the game’s open beta.

Singapore-based Mighty Bear Games has been working on Mighty Action Heroes, a cartoony Web3 battle royale game, for some time. The switch to Arbitrum from Polygon is a strategic move — decided a few weeks ago — ahead of the open beta launch of Mighty Action Heroes at 5 p.m. Pacific on July 13, which will mark the first time that anyone can play the game without restrictions.

Until now, access to Mighty Action Heroes has been limited to holders of the Genesis Pass and Big Bear Syndicate non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but the open beta will allow anyone to play and provide feedback on the game’s on-chain and off-chain capabilities. The action-movie-inspired game and its related NFT collections will be available on Treasure’s NFT marketplace, tradable via the MAGIC token.

Treasure is both a Web3 game publisher and a distribution platform. Treasure has hundreds of thousands of highly engaged players and a fantastic developer network, said Mighty Bear Games CEO Simon Davis, in an email to GamesBeat.

“The Treasure ecosystem is built on Arbitrum and this creates a positive reinforcing dynamic between the chain and Treasure’s own ecosystem. The fact the two are closely intertwined is mutually beneficial and helped make the case for working with both,” Davis said.

Mohawk hero in Mighty Action Heroes.

In joining Treasure’s NFT marketplace community of over 100,000 engaged players and switching to Arbitrum, Mighty Bear Games aims to develop its first-ever Web3 title with a nod to accessibility gameplay and a sustainable game economy.

Arbitrum is a Layer 2 network that sits atop the Ethereum blockchain layer. Davis said in an email to GamesBeat that Arbitrum has an incredibly vibrant development ecosystem and a highly engaged and active community.

“These two factors were a huge draw alongside Arbitrum’s responsiveness, openness, speed, and low fees,” he said. “We had early conversations with David at Arbitrum and the founders at Treasure and it very quickly became clear that they fully understood what we were trying to achieve (they’d all played the game which is more unusual than you’d think). We had a shared vision, and they were partners we knew we could rely upon. I spent a few days in Australia with some of the team from Treasure and that really cemented our decision, there’s a lot of mutual admiration.”

Mighty Action Heroes

The open beta of Mighty Action Heroes features eight new heroes, an elaborate item crafting system, and tradable in-game items found in supply crates. The game’s supply crates contain rewards or crafting materials used to make grenades, which vary in rarity and can be used to defeat opponents in style.

Mighty Bear Games recognizes that player feedback is essential to enriching Mighty Action Heroes and has joined Treasure to ensure its community becomes active participants in the game’s development process.

Davis said, “The release of the open beta marks the first time that anyone can play Mighty Action Heroes and test both our on-chain and off-chain features. Joining the Treasure community and switching to Arbitrum provides a valuable opportunity for us to work alongside a thriving ecosystem of passionate gamers to develop our first-ever Web3 title.”

Eight new characters in Mighty Action Heroes.

He added, “Equally, we will be sharing our extensive game development expertise with Treasure. Ultimately, as a player-first studio, our main goal is to build an enjoyable game that is accessible to everyone; this is then augmented by a thriving community and a sustainable economy. Treasure plus Arbitrum is the perfect home for building a game aligned with this core vision.”

Karel Vuong, cofounder at Treasure, added in a statement, “We are delighted to have Mighty Bear Games bring their innovative and incredibly fun Web3 battle royale to Treasure. As the decentralized game publisher building the ‘world’s game console’, Treasure has always been community-driven and strives to build a thriving gaming ecosystem alongside values-aligned game studios, creators, and players.”

Characters in Mighty Action Heroes.

He added, “The Mighty Bear Games team embraces many of the principles that we hold dear as like-minded, seasoned builders who put the magic of play as well as the player first. We couldn’t be more excited for our community to get their hands on Mighty Action Heroes on its path to becoming a household game title in the years to come.”

The open beta of Mighty Action Heroes will be playable via a wallet of the player’s choice, with alternative email login options in development. Mighty Bear Games and Treasure will host an AMA session on July 11 at 7 a.m. Pacific time to address any queries relating to the partnership and Mighty Action Heroes.

Arbitrum chief strategy officer A.J. Warner said in a statement, “We can’t wait for the game to be playable for the Arbitrum community very soon.”

Mighty Bear Games will also roll out the next phase of the Mighty Action Heroes play test with the Android APK on August 16. Mighty Bear Games has 44 employees in nine countries.