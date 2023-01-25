Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Microsoft announced today during its Developer Direct showcase that Minecraft Legends is releasing on April 18.

Minecraft Legends gives the popular block-based game a more strategic spin. It will release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Legends will be available as part of the Game Pass service.

Minecraft has had spinoffs before, including the Diablo-like Minecraft Dungeons. The original has become one of the most popular games in the world. It has a large built-in audience, which gives spinoffs like Legends a good chance at success.