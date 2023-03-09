Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Faraway, maker of Mini Royale: Nations, said that its players will be able to use avatars from its game in other apps that are accessible through a partnership with Ready Player Me. That means players could use their Mini Royale: Nations avatars in games from 6,000 developers.

And with the Ready Player Me avatar creator, Faraway will allow its Mini Royale: Nations players to create Ready Player Me avatars without leaving the game.

Mini Royale: Nations players can now import their existing characters onto the Ready Player Me platform, giving them access to apps and games from 6,000-plus developers. Ready Player Me is creating exclusive outfits for Mini Royale. These outfits can be used in any app or game in the Ready Player Network.

Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform that wants to bring true interoperability to gaming. To celebrate the partnership, Ready Player Me has created exclusive outfits in Mini Royale: Nations. These will be available in the Faraway storefront soon.

Mini Royale: Nations currently has 400,000 monthly active players and offers integration with the Solana blockchain to power leaderboards, player payouts and more.

“Ready Player Me gives every one of our players access to thousands of assets made by creators. And, in return, our players can take their favorite hero from Mini Royale: Nations and use it to explore other virtual worlds,” said Alex Paley, cofounder of Faraway, in a statement.

The partnership between Mini Royale: Nations and Ready Player Me is rooted in both companies’ belief that interoperability will define the future of Web3 and the metaverse. By breaking down walled gardens and empowering developers, the creator economy will flourish, leading to greater creativity, a better end-user experience, and broader accessibility regardless of platform, operating system, or geographic location, the companies said.

By giving players true ownership of their items through blockchain-enabled interoperability, game assets now have a life outside of their original game, increasing their intrinsic value and reducing their dependency on the financial success of the original game, the companies said.

“We believe in the vision for an open metaverse, the opportunity this unlocks for developers, and the value that interoperability will bring to players. I’m thrilled that Ready Player Me and Faraway are teaming up to turn that vision into reality,” said Jonathan Lai, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), who has invested in both companies, in a statement.

With the partnership, players soon will be able to mint exclusive avatar outfits designed by Ready Player Me and allow these assets to travel between virtual worlds. Players will additionally be able to trade these interoperable avatars on any Web3 marketplace.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Mini Royale: Nations,” said Timmu Tõke, CEO of Ready Player Me, in a statement. “We have always believed that a player’s avatar is central to their online identity. Through this partnership, we take another huge step towards realizing the potential of an interoperable and open metaverse, providing our more than 6,000 developers with greater revenue, creativity, and monetization options.”

Mini Royale: Nations is live and available to play. Developers can start integrating Ready Player Me avatars into their apps and games using the free SDK and APIs.

Mini Royale: Nations is an open economy first-person shooter game. Players can level up through PvP battles, collect Heroes and Weapons through Battle Pass, complete Challenges and Contracts, unlock high rarity Heroes in the Fusion Lab, and squad up for weekly Clan Wars to win skins, $SOL prizes, and more.

“This is a special announcement and not a typical partner for the company,” Tõke said. “This is the first time ever avatars from a game (miniroyale) can freely be used in hundreds of other games. Everybody is speaking about it, but it’s currently not actually possible.”