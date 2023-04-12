Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Minnapad, a “create-to-earn” DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) launchpad and NFT marketplace focused on connecting fans with Japanese creators, has announced its first two partnerships. One DAO will connect fans with Keiji Inafune best known for his work on the Mega Man franchise. The other lets fans collaborate with Seiichi Ishii of Tekken and Virtua Fighter fame.

Inafune’s Beastroid DAO

Inafune’s DAO aims to expand his post-apocalyptic Beastroid universe. Members can create original Beastroids for a stake in the DAO. Minnapad and Inafune aim to revitalize Beastroid’s initial NFT collection through stakeholder collaboration and adding utility via the Minnapad ecosystem. Holders of these NFTs will have the opportunity to buy a stake in the DAO through a presale. Details about the presale will be shared soon.

Hyena Slasher is one of Inafune’s Beastroids

“Minnapad is doing something new with Japanese content, bringing together the power of many opinions united as one,” said Inafune. “It is the perfect platform for Beastroid to come to life. It’s not simply a game, but we will keep developing it in different ways, together with fellow DAO members. In addition to Beastroid, I have high hopes many new IPs will be born from this DAO.”

The project has ambitious goals to grow the IP beyond NFTs. Minnapad and Inafune hope to expand into video games, comics, anime and physical creations.

Ishii’s Brain Fighter DAO

With Minnapad, Ishii will launch his brand new IP: Brain Fighter. The IP centers on robot warriors that are controlled with brain waves. Players will control their own Brain Fighters and battle against others in a tag team style for victory. Part of the appeal will undoubtedly be the art direction, where both players and the robots are cute anime girls.

Brain Fighter pits your mini anime girl robots against each other

“I’ve been yearning to collaborate with a group of like-minded individuals and enjoy the process of creating games together once again,” said Ishii. “The emergence of Web3 and DAO got me excited about the possibility of taking on projects in a different way than before. The Brain Fighter IP I have envisioned is something that I could never achieve alone, so I hope to work with the Minnapad community — which we call ‘Minna-san’ — to create a truly special new IP using new technology.”

Collaborative creation

The partnerships with both Inafune and Ishii further Minnapad’s goals of connecting fans of Japanese content to legendary Japanese creators. The uniquely collaborative structure of a DAO gives members voting power over the creation and direction of both the Beastroid and Brain Fighter IPs. The goal is to give fans, publishers and creators an equal seat at the table. Of course, this new technology comes with questions about copyright ownership.

“Minnapad’s primary goal is always to bring celebrated Japanese IPs to the web3 space,” said Tatsuya Nishioka, founder and chief executive officer of Minnapad. “Together with the Minnapad community, I am confident we are going to create amazing new IPs together.”

The mission of collaborative creation and ownership are central to both the concept of DAOs and both of Minnapad’s projects. The details about the structure and incentives of both DAOs will be critical for creating lasting IP.