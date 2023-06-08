Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Mino Games unveiled the alpha version of Dimensionals, a new gaming franchise that will eventually feature the first character-driven RPG (role-playing game) to use AI to power unique, unscripted character interactions and real-time, shareable mods.

Unlike conventional RPG franchises, the Web3-based Dimensionals will also feature limited edition collector’s items like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), toys, comics and trading cards to deliver the most compelling, personalized gaming experiences.

The company made the announcement at the inaugural 3XP Web3 Gaming Expo today in Pasadena, California.

The company said today’s modern gamers expect more engaging and personalized experiences that many traditional RPG franchises don’t deliver, such as live streaming, modding, user-generated content, guilds and active Discord communities. Dimensionals will deliver on all of these aspects, including using A.I. and Web3 tech to deliver the most compelling characters, interactive storylines, and personalized gameplay ever, said Sasha MacKinnon, CEO of Mino Games, in an interview with GamesBeat.

“What we’ve come to realize is that Web3 and AI are creating very interesting ways to not only introduce games but engage the community,” MacKinnon said. “We’ve done a lot of community building, which is culminating in these alpha trials.”

He added, “Instead of just doing a behind-closed-doors alpha test, what we’re doing is this weekly series of live events in a game-show style for the alpha. That’s happening every week. There will be different characters, different game modes, giveaways — which we can do because of NFTs. It’s going to be streamed. It’s really like this totally new way of launching the game.”

Dimensionals – Heroes of the Multiverse

Dimensionals gameplay image

Dimensionals is a fast-paced, high stakes and action-packed RPG with a cartoon art style. Players collect an army of unique heroes to save the multiverse. Gamers enter the Rift to battle enemies, explore new dimensions, recruit new Dimensionals, discover new stories, team up and compete for valuable collector’s items. Designed to be livestreamed, gamers will be able to create, play, and share their mods in real-time with other gamers.

“Today’s RPGs need a storytelling upgrade using the latest technology,” said MacKinnon. “Dimensionals is a character-driven franchise built for modern gamers on modern technology. Our mission is to build the next $100B gaming franchise that includes the game, cards, toys, digital collectibles, comics, an animated TV series, and a wide variety of other merchandise. Mino Games is using Web3 and AI to connect all of these products so players can play, collect, own, compete, and create in ways that weren’t possible before.”

In addition, players’ heroes will truly take on a life of their own through AI hero characters will have their own memories, unique personalities, and unscripted dialogue that evolve as gamers interact with them – making an entirely new way to experience RPGs.

In Dimensionals, NFTs are limited edition collector’s items that can be used in the game and tie together every part of the gaming franchise, including the game, trading cards, toys, digital collectibles, comics, animated TV series, and other merchandise.

Weekly alpha trials

Starting in the third quarter this year, gamers can experience Dimensionals by competing for limited edition collectibles in weekly alpha trial tournaments while Mino Games’ CEO, Sasha MacKinnon, livestreams the new alpha build each week on Discord. Each week for six weeks, Dimensionals will open up for 48 hours with a new raid, story, enemies and characters.

“We’re trying something different to engage our community. Our alpha trials are almost like a game show rather than a closed playtest,” added MacKinnon.” You can play, compete, watch, chat with the developers, and win super rare Dimensionals NFTs – all live in Discord.”

NFT holders of Eve, Dimensionals’ mascot, are eligible to play and win giveaways (e.g., toys, in-game consumables, NFTs of heroes) in the alpha trials on Mac and Windows desktop apps. Gamers can apply to be whitelisted for Eve here and get access to exclusive channels, products, and events in Dimensionals.

Dimensionals will be a cross-platform game available on desktop (Windows and Mac), mobile (iOS and Android), and major consoles (PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch). Mino Games will be releasing various AI and other features throughout this year and beyond.

Mino Games is a creator of character-driven games and a pioneer in Web3 gaming with its latest franchise, Dimensionals. Since launching in 2011, the company has garnered more than 60 million downloads for its mobile games with players in more than 90 countries. Mino Games has raised more than $25 million to date.

MacKinnon said he believes NFTs are much more powerful when it comes to launching limited-edition collectibles.

“They’re much better than trading cards, stamps, and toys because they’re on the blockchain, which means they’re programmable,” MacKinnon said. “They are instantly tradeable. They’re verifiable. The marginal cost of creation and distribution is approaching zero.

“Tying that deeply into every part of what we’re doing, whether it’s the giveaways in the alpha trials, whether it’s the live events in the game, people will compete to get these extremely rare cards,” MacKinnon said.

In tests so far, the metrics are much better in terms of spending, distribution and engagement, he said. Creators are incented to participate since they can do their own giveaways.

“We’re looking to prove this out over the course of the next three months to six months as we go to alpha trials and then beta trials,” MacKinnon said.

The company is doing its first live demo of the game at 3XP in Pasadena, California. MacKinnon noted NFT sales and prices have been in the doldrums, but they have started a recovery. That is based on macroeconomic conditions, he said, but he believes it will “take a well-executed game that has meaningful on-chain integration to bring the space back into a bull run.”

