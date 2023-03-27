Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Misfits Gaming Group, Karl Jacobs and Kreekcraft are joining forces to launch a creator-owned Roblox media and game development studio: Pixel Playground. Jacobs and Kreekcraft will be the driving creative forces at the studio while Misfits will provide operational support and promotional opportunities.

Karl Jacobs recently joined Misfits as an owner and creative director. Jacobs rose to fame through his appearances on MrBeast’s channel. He has grown his own channels across YouTube, Twitch, Instagram and more primarily through Minecraft content. Meanwhile, Kreekcraft is one of the most popular Roblox content creators. Kreekcraft also has prior experience building Roblox games.

Part of Misfits’ support for Pixel Playground will be its development team. Chris Casanova — Misfit’s head of games studio — and a team of developers will bring Jacobs and Kreekcraft’s vision to Roblox fans. The team has previously worked on TubNet, a cross-platform Minecraft server.

“Our mission is to bring fun, high quality, innovative experiences that appeal to everyone on the Roblox platform. We will do this by leveraging premium game design acumen, our unique access to Roblox influencers and creatives, and bring the charm and feel of Nintendo & LEGO games to ship experiences that stand above others in the marketplace,” said Ben Spoont, Misfits’ founder and CEO, in an interview with GamesBeat. Spoont also promised crossovers between Pixel Playground and other Misfits creators.

Pixel Playground’s launch further solidifies Misfits shift in focus from esports towards creators. Last year, the team sold a controlling interest in its franchise spot for the League of Legends European Championship (LEC). Later that year, the team announced a $20 million fund to invest in creator-driven projects.