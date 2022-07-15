Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Esports company Misfits Gaming Group announced that it’s making new moves to invest in its players. Specifically, it’s partnering with Adamas to provide personalized fitness plans for its League players and staff.

Specifically, Adamas will provide an embedded staff member to act as an out-of-game coach to Misfits’ LEC European Championships team. The embed, Rob Davies, will audit the team’s performance and optimize their fitness routines, sleep schedules, and nutritional programs.

Owen Blake, performance coach at Misfits Gaming Group, said of the partnership, “At Misfits, athlete wellness has always been a priority. Our partnership with Adamas furthers our commitment to a comprehensive training program as we continue to build our culture around wellbeing and winning.”

Davies told GamesBeat in an interview, “At Adamas, we believe physical and mental wellness is a matter of performance. Exercise’s positive impact on cognitive ability is very well researched and yet largely ignored by most players. Sure, orgs have fancy gyms and maybe access to a trainer via Zoom but as embeds, we’re physically here to ensure it gets done and becomes a habit. Everyone has to practice, but wellness training is how good teams become great.”

According to Adamas, Davies will remain with the team for a pilot program of 12 weeks, through the LEC Summer Split. After that, Misfits will consider extending the program through the 2023 season.