Mobalytics — a coaching and analytics platform — has signed a deal that will bring the data company’s player improvement tools to Overwolf’s in-game platform.

Through this partnership, Mobalytics can take advantage of Overwolf’s existing infrastructure including in-game overlays. The data company believes this infrastructure will allow them to develop features faster and expand into new games. Currently, Overwolf supports over 1,000 games while Mobalytics supports five — four of which were developed by Riot Games.

Mobalytics is rolling out support for Lost Ark while its Destiny 2 offering will launch in early 2023. The company is looking to expand support for games where they believe their analytical guides and overlays can add the most value to players.

“Overwolf’s infrastructure will allow [Mobalytics] to be more nimble and expand to more titles faster than before while providing better stability in order to reach players with all types of gaming setups,” said Amine Issa, cofounder Mobalytics. If Mobalytics can run on less powerful PCs, the company will be able to increase its potential reach dramatically.

Mobalytics has deep ties to esports. Issa is a Riot Games alum and former esports pro. The data company has investments and existing sponsorship deals with T1 Esports and aXiomatic (parent company of Team Liquid). The company also partnered with Riot Games for League of Legends’ North American Amateur competitions in 2022.

Meanwhile, Overwolf has catered to a broader audience. The all-in-one platform and helps connect gamers to the user-generated content, mods, and private servers they want. Meanwhile, Overwolf also supports creators by allowing them to monetize their work. Recently, Overwolf announced a major deal with Electronic Arts to integrate their user-generated content discovery tool into the Sims 4.

Together, Overwolf will be able to provide new competitive features to users while Mobalytics will be able to expand its audience.