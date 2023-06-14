Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Million Victories, the mobile game developer of strategy game Million Lords, announced today that it held a Series A funding round totally around $6.5 million. According to the studio, it plans to use at least some of the funding to upgrade and improve Million Lords. This includes in-game updates and future plans to turn the game into a fully 3D experience. The company also plans to expand its team and work on new games on different platforms.

Million Lords is a mobile-based real-time strategy game that has around 200,000 monthly active players. The developer, Million Victories, currently has 30 employees, and co-founders Benoît Ducrest and Céline Allary say they plan to hire on a new CTO and CMO following the most recent round of funding.

Eurazeo and Griffin Gaming Partners led the round. Griffin also participated in the developer’s seed funding round in 2021. Pierre Planche, partner at Griffin, said of the investment, “The Million Victories team, led by Benoît and Céline, have consistently delivered on and exceeded our expectations since we led their seed round. We are confident that this new round of funding will allow Million Lords to establish leadership in the 4X strategy category.”

Louis Bô, Eurazeo’s venture investment director, said in a statement, “We are proud to announce our investment with Million Victories as they confidently establish themselves as a leader in the mobile gaming industry. We are convinced that the innovative gameplay and captivating design of Million Lords will continue to push the boundaries of the strategy gaming genre for years to come.”