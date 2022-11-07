Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is smashing franchise records as it hit $1 billion in sell-through in its first 10 days, surpassing the franchise record of 15 days set in 2012 by Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

The game was fully released on October 28, and Activision said player engagement continues to soar as Modern Warfare II players already have played more than 200 million hours and over a billion matches across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms. Check out our review here.

“Our developers, along with our entire Activision Blizzard team, are the backbone of our unwavering commitment to serve our hundreds of millions of players around the world,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, in a statement. “I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with Modern Warfare II. Connecting the world through joy, fun and the thrill of competition is the key to our success. Modern Warfare II has provided this to millions of players faster and with greater satisfaction than ever before.”

Activision has gone all-in on development for Call of Duty, with thousands of developers from 12 studios working on the latest game.

The newest records build on Modern Warfare II’s momentum:

Modern Warfare II is the highest-grossing entertainment opening of 2022.

Modern Warfare II is the No. 1 top-selling opening in franchise history topping $800 million in sell-through following its first three days of release.

On November 16, the run continues with the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. That game is built on a common engine for the first time with Modern Warfare II and the upcoming Warzone Mobile.

“The incredible momentum driving Modern Warfare II is a direct reflection of the energy and passion of the Call of Duty community,” said Johanna Faries, general manager of Call of Duty, in a statement. “As we look ahead to an unprecedented level of support for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0’s launch next week, we are motivated to deliver again for the best player community in the world.”

Modern Warfare II is available worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC for Battle.net and Steam.

Infinity Ward led the development with help from Activision Central Design, Activision Central Tech, Activision Localization Dublin, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob and Treyarch.

Worldwide sell-through figures are based on reporting received from digital and retail partners and Activision internal estimates. Call of Duty franchise records are based on internal company reporting. Box office claims according to boxofficemojo.com.