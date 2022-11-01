Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Danish startup Modl.ai has raised $8.4 million (or €8.5 million) in a series A funding. The round was lead by Griffin Gaming Partners and Microsoft’s M12 venture fund. Rendered.vc, PreSeed Ventures, and Transistormedia also participated.

Modl.ai seeks to automate processes like debugging and quality assurance testing for game developers. Through the company’s AI and machine learning driven bots, game developers can test their projects more efficiently and effectively.

“Gaming is one of the trickiest user experiences for which to automate testing, and it therefore requires an utmost degree of technical talent and research combined with direct experience working in games,” said Pierre Planche, partner at Griffin Gaming Partners in a press release. “This is why we are very excited to be backing Christoffer, Lars, Benedikte, and the modl.ai team to help streamline a growing pain and multi-billion-dollar industry expense that is top of mind for many game developers.”

Modl.ai is using human player behavior to teach their bots to play like real people. With the metaverse looming and multiplayer-titles dominating the charts, there are many applications for more realistic bots. Right now, Modl.ai’s bots can help with long queue times or players that drop mid-match in addition to their testing capabilities.

As labor and game development costs rise, modl.ai’s tools could allow studios to shift how they spend capital. By automating more routine testing, developers and play-testers can focus on more demanding tasks. This technology will appeal to game studios who are looking to maximize productivity.

Currently, Modl.ai works with mid-size studios but with this funding, the company plans to make their product broadly available in 2023.