Mobile developer and publisher Scopely and Hasbro have teamed up to launch Monopoly Go! The free-to-play mobile title blends the gameplay of the classic board game with updated graphics, locations and social interactions.

Monopoly Go! seeks to maintain classic feel with expanded features. Not limited to Atlantic City, players can unlock over 100 new boards featuring new settings and landmarks. Similarly, players will meet new characters like appraiser Sofia Wattsitworth and banker Benjamin Basu in addition to Mr. Monopoly. Daily Events also shake up the formula and encourage players to return for limited-time rewards and events.

The game also introduces mini-games to expand upon the board game. Community Chest is cooperative, allowing players to work together to unlock rewards. Meanwhile, Bank Heist and Shut Down are competitive, letting one player raid another’s vault or knock down their landmarks.

Monopoly Go! also encourages players to be social through its sticker collection feature. Players can collect and trade stickers to complete their albums.

“The original game has been adapted for hundreds of destinations around the world, pioneering a localized approach that helps players connect with and celebrate the unique character of the places they call home as well as learn about new cultures,” said Cynthia Williams, president of Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro Games said. “With ‘Monopoly Go!,’ we can unite the worldwide community of Monopoly fans in truly unprecedented ways.”

This is Scopely’s third adaptation of a Hasbro game. The company published Yahtzee With Buddies in 2017 and Scrabble Go in 2020.

Last week, Scopely was acquired by Savvy Games Group for $4.9 billion. The publisher’s close relationships with entertainment companies, including Hasbro, helped to drive this valuation.