Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Texas-based company Monumental announced it’s acquired Boundless, an MMO from developer Turbulenz. The development studio will partner with Turbulenz on future development of the open-world sandbox title.

This marks the second MMO Monumental has acquired in as many years, with first being Crowfall. That game launched last year after a successful Kickstarter. Monumental’s other titles include collectible card game Mythgard and mobile titles Looty Dungeon, Storm Wars and Little Alchemist.

Monty Kerr, Monumental’s CEO, says in a statement, “Boundless is one of the most social and deeply engaging gaming experiences that we’ve encountered. We are excited to welcome Boundless to the Monumental family as we continue to expand our portfolio of unique and engaging games.”

James Austin, director of Turbulenz, added, “As we celebrate the fourth anniversary of Boundless, we are excited that the vibrant universe created by our dedicated community has found its forever home. Monumental is the ideal partner for the future of Boundless with their deeply experienced team with a passion for games and track record of operating live games at scale.”