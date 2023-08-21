We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

MoonPay has teamed up with The Howard Hughes Corp. to enable a gamified Web3 experience at Manhattan’s Seaport.

The Howard Hughes Corp. is a big real estate development and management company that owns Seaport. It teamed with Web3 infrastructure firm MoonPay to create an interactive digital experience at the New York City’s historic waterfront neighborhood Seaport.

The Seaport Scavenger Hunt will entertain visitors from August 21 to October 31. Participants are invited to embark on a quest to discover ten purple “pearls” hidden throughout the Seaport neighborhood. Each pearl features a QR code that can be scanned using a mobile device. Once scanned, participants will receive a free digital token, designed by 3D artist and NFT creator Johana Kroft, which will be added to their digital wallets.

These digital tokens represent playful interpretations of iconic New York City objects. Collecting all ten tokens will qualify participants to enter a weekly prize drawing. Prizes include VIP tickets to the Summer Concert Series on The Rooftop at Pier 17, complimentary workouts at HIIT the Deck Boxing, curated culinary gift boxes worth up to $350 from the Tin Building, and more. Participants have the opportunity to play multiple times each week, increasing their chances of winning.

Once a bustling maritime and commercial hub, the Seaport has evolved into a vibrant entertainment and dining destination within Lower Manhattan. It serves as a community anchor and attracts creative businesses drawn to the area’s dynamic atmosphere and connectivity.

“The Seaport is not only an iconic location but also a historical beacon of innovation,” said Ivan

Soto-Wright, CEO at MoonPay, in a statement. “It provides the ideal canvas to integrate Web3 technologies seamlessly for millions of locals and travelers — enhancing their visit and engaging them in all that the Seaport offers.”

The digital experience at the Seaport is powered by MoonPay’s advanced suite of products, including HyperMint for NFT (non-fungible token) smart contract management and minting, which will occur on the Polygon Blockchain.

MoonPay-powered wallets will securely store the NFTs, and QR technology from Flowcode, a direct-to-consumer connections brand, will bring the scavenger hunt to life. The creative direction for the project was led by Mason Rothschild’s Web3 marketing agency, Gasoline, in collaboration with Howard Hughes’ in-house creative studio. The entire experience was built on the Polygon network.

“Howard Hughes has a long history of championing innovation through creating exceptional experiences, and we are excited to work with MoonPay to keep the Seaport on the leading edge of digital activation,” said Julie Allen, senior vice president of digital & creative at The Howard Hughes Corp. “The Seaport is the perfect place to launch this new digital experience, which represents our ongoing commitment to providing a hub for technological advancement through creative and dynamic programming.”