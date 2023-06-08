Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

NetherRealm Studios showed off the first gameplay footage for Mortal Kombat 1 during today’s Summer Game Fest event.

Mortal Kombat 1 takes place in a rebooted timeline. This means we’re seeing some new twists on classic characters.

The presentation showed off returning characters like Kung Lao, Lui Kang, Scorpion, Kenshi, Kitana, Mileena and Sub-Zero. It also showed off the new Kameo system, which lets a player call in other characters for an attack, like Kano, Goro, Stryker and Sonya Blade.

The gameplay video also showed off the return of X-Ray attacks and Fatalities. The fighting game is set for release on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC.