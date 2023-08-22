We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Netherrealm Studios debuted its latest trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 at Gamescom. The new trailer confirms two new Kombatants: Sindel and General Shao (formerly known as Shao Kahn). It also reveals two new Kameo fighters: Motaro and Shujinko.

The trailer follows the politics of Outworld, which is currently ruled by Queen Sindel, mother of Kitana and Mileena. It establishes that the Mortal Kombat tournament is a contest between Outworld and Earthrealm. Liu Kang also names the new Earthrealm champion in the trailer: None other than former lightning god, Raiden. The trailer also suggests that General Shao opposes Sindel’s relatively amicable relationship with Liu Kang, whom he also threatens.

The trailer reveals two new Kameo fighters: Motaro, originally from Mortal Kombat 3, and Shujinko from Mortal Kombat Deception.