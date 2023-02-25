Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Sony’s latest State of Play, which showed off some of the third-party games coming to both console and VR, was precisely what Sony said it would be. There weren’t really any surprises, but there were good gameplay trailers. The new trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake was intriguing specifically because it hinted at the game’s deviation from the original title. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, on the other hand, looked somewhat underwhelming. But at least the gunplay looks fun. I’d be willing to give it a try.

As I was enjoying the State of Play, apparently Warner Bros revealed the existence and potential 2023 release of Mortal Kombat 12. I’m going to guess that it was intended to be revealed in a special event, such as E3, rather than casually in an earnings call — but what are you going to do? At any event, the good news is that Mortal Kombat 12 is in development. I am pleasantly surprised, as I assumed the next game in NetherRealm’s repertoire would be Injustice 3, but I much prefer this.

Earlier this week, Tango Gameworks announced that gaming icon Shinji Mikami is leaving the company, which he founded in 2010. There’s no word yet on where he’s going next — though, considering he’s been part of gaming since the 90s, I would not blame him if he retired. Tango, meanwhile, is still riding high from the release of Hi-Fi Rush (Mikami was executive producer).

Given that I don’t have a PS VR2 yet, it seems I’m going to have to stick to plain console and PC titles this week. I’m still playing a bit more of Octopath Traveler II and Like a Dragon: Ishin — two games which are very confusing to have mixed together in the soup that is my brain. Next month should be a doozy with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse on the way.

