Mortal Kombat is celebrating its 30th anniversary after first hitting arcades in October 1992. The fighting game’s gory style made it an instant classic. Its style has influenced titles through out the industry over the last 30 years.

Mortal Kombat was one of the first video game series to expand into a multi-media franchise with movies, comic books and animated adaptions of the series. A new trailer released by NetherRealm to commemorate the series’ history emphasizes this. They show different adaptations of iconic characters like Liu Kang and Sonya Blade side-by-side to highlight to how they changed over time.

NetherRealm’s trailer celebrating 30 years of Mortal Kombat

Unfortunately, this trailer does not announce any new content, but NetherRealm has released a bit of nostalgia for fans. Klassic Movie Raiden will be available for Mortal Kombat Mobile players from October 7-11. The skin features actor Christopher Lambert’s likeness and voice from the 1995 film.

Co Creator and Chief Creative Officer of NetherRealm Studios Ed Boon confirmed on Twitter that the next title from NetherRealm Studios would not be announced until after the anniversary celebration.

PSA/FYI We know a lot of you are excited about the next NRS game announcement & it will happen in due time. But first it all about 30 years of Mortal Kombat. That's what we're going to celebrate and focus on.



Our next game announcement will be separate from MK30 ❤️ — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 5, 2022

While NetherRealm celebrates Mortal Kombat’s anniversary, it comes during a time of change. It remains unclear how the studios across Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will be affected by the merger between Warner Bros. Media and Discovery and what the new entity’s long-term gaming strategy is. In April, Warner Bros. Discovery announced JB Perrette would serve as CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming and Interactive Entertainment, which includes overseeing the company’s gaming strategy.