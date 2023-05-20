Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Poor Overwatch fans — it has not been a good week for us. Blizzard revealed that it was not going to deliver on its expansive plan for PvE content. I can’t speak for everyone, but I know that was one of the only reasons I and many others were willing to be patient with Overwatch 2. Director Aaron Keller clarified in an apologetic blog post that the developers would make PvE Story Missions for the game, but not the Hero Missions with talent trees. It’s not hard to see why fans would be upset — without PvE, Overwatch 2 seems like just a more avaricious version of Overwatch.

Summer gaming news came early for Mortal Kombat fans this week, as NetherRealm announced the next game in the series. Mortal Kombat 1 is a reboot of the series with twists on several familiar characters, though it looks like the devs will respect their original stories. I noticed they were also quick to put fan favorite Mileena in the trailer, not that I’m complaining. I’m not what you’d call a diehard Mortal Kombat fan — I only started playing around the time the last series reboot happened in 2011. But I’m a sucker for spectacle, and Mortal Kombat is a very spectacle-heavy series. Let’s see if I’m still a Raiden main after the game launches this September.

Perhaps the stealthiest news this week is Take-Two’s “announcement” that it’s expecting a serious pile of cash to start rolling in within the next two years. We’ve all (justifiably, I think) taken this to mean that this is the expect time frame for GTA VI’s release. And Take-Two is obviously confident that it’s gold, given its stated expectations for that time period — and keep in mind, that’s likely a conservative estimate.

In personal news … yes, I’m still playing Tears of the Kingdom. And I’m going to need all the distraction I can get because I am flying out to Los Angeles for GamesBeat Summit next week. Hopefully I’ll get to see some of you out there! It’s going to be a fun time, and I’ll be leading some of the panels, including the Women in Gaming breakfast. In the downtime, I’ll be taking my Switch with me on the trip so hopefully Link and Zelda can keep me company.

