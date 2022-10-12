Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Multiversus, the Warner Bros. themed brawler, has added a new character to its lineup. The new character, Stripe, comes to us from the Gremlins franchise. In the movies, Stripe is the main antagonist, notable for his mohawk and hatred of Gizmo.

Stripe is in the assassin character group. Assassins deal large amounts of damage but often have a higher skill cap than some of the other classes. Of course, having high damage, the characters can’t take as much abuse. His move set incorporates quite a few movie references such as riding around on a skateboard and tossing saw blades at enemies.

Stripe is the fifth character to be added to the game’s roster since it launched into open beta. To celebrate the new release, WB has put together a Stripe preview video. You can check that out over here.

The release of Stripe also sees the Multiversus Halloween event kick off. The new event, Monster Mash, has players earning candy to exchange for rewards such as skins and stickers.