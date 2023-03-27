Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Player First Games, developer of fighting game MultiVersus announced today that it will close the game’s open beta on June 25. The game will be offline so the team can work on it ahead of its full launch sometime in early 2024. Publisher Warner Bros. is also removing it from digital storefronts starting on April 4.

Player First co-founder and game director Tony Huynh revealed the news in a video, saying, “Our open beta has been an important learning opportunity for us, and a stepping stone to the next phase of MultiVersus.” He added that portions of the game — such as local co-op matches — will still be available to play in the interim.

MVPs, thank you for the support during Open Beta! The feedback and inspiration has been amazing. Open Beta will close on June 25 as we prepare for full launch in early 2024. #MultiVersus will be back better than ever with new content, features, modes & more when we return. pic.twitter.com/6NOCMRDBrp — MultiVersus (@multiversus) March 27, 2023

MultiVersus launched in open beta on July 26, 2022, and Player First has steadily updated the game with new characters and more since then. Huynh said that the team has collected player feedback throughout the beta to see what most needs improvement.

“As a result, we have a clearer view of what we need to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated netcode and more matchmaking improvements. We’ll also be reworking the progression system based on your feedback and looking at new ways for you to connect with your friends in the game.”

Huynh also noted, “We do know this news might be disappointing, but rest assured, MultiVersus will be back. We’ll also ensure that all your progress and content will carry over when MultiVersus returns next year, with a variety of new content, features and modes.” Warner Bros also noted in an FAQ that all items, including currency Gleamium, Battle Pass tokens and character tickets will all carry over when the game launches.