Warner Bros. new brawler Multiversus has hit quite the milestone. Over 10 million players have signed up for the mayhem. The beta launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on July 19, and opened to the public a week later. That’s a lot of people for your first three weeks.

Multiversus pits you against other Warner Bros. characters in a silly team-based fighting game. Each of the characters has their own strengths and weaknesses and are grouped into classes. The classes include assassin, brawler, mage, support and tank. The default 2v2 mode can create some interesting character combinations. I never imagined I’d be afraid to fight Velma from Scooby-Doo and Jake from Adventure Time, but here we are.

Harley Quinn and Jake versus Batman and Arya Stark. You know — the usual.

As pointed out by PC Gamer, tracker.gg — a website that tracks statistics for online games — shows the player count slipping over the 10 million mark. As of this writing, the player count sits at 10,329,004. The game is free-to-play, which helps the numbers a bit, but either way that’s a load of players. Also of note: this statistic includes players on all launch platforms.