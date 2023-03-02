Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Muus Collective enlisted three top women leaders as advisers for its entertainment studio that is making fashion-oriented mobile games and digital collectibles.

Muus Collective has enlisted Paris Hilton, CEO of 11:11 Media; Geetanjali Dhillon, marketing strategist for global companies; and Sabrina Kay, CEO of Fremont Private Investments, as advisers.

“We are thrilled to bring together this group of accomplished, talented and insightful professionals as our Board of Advisors,” said Amber Bezahler, CEO of Muus, in a statement. “Their unique perspectives across many different industries will be invaluable as we aim to reshape how consumers engage with fashion and entertainment.”

Hilton is known for her interest in fashion as well as being an entrepreneur, investor, and women’s and children’s rights advocate. Dhillon has advised companies such as Sony, Netflix, NBCU, AMC Networks. She is also a brand and growth advisor and a passionate diversity advocate. Kay is also a strategic partner at VSS Capital Partners, former CEO of five exited companies and a notable philanthropist.

“We are at the beginning of a revolution of how we engage with entertainment and fashion,” said Hilton, who has been involved in Web3 since 2016, in a statement. “I’m very passionate about self-expression and think there are endless opportunities for people to experiment with digital identities and become the best versions of themselves in web3. Muus’ platform will help enable that and I’m thrilled to partner with them at the forefront of this innovation.”

They will join Mich Mathews-Spradlin, former chief marketing officer at Microsoft; and Felicia Day, actor, producer, writer, streamer and well-known gamer, who already sits on the advisory board.

“I’ve been very inspired by the Muus Collective team, the technology they are building and their vision to bring others into the Web3 space,” said Kay, in a statement. “Women and other minorities are often left out of conversations around innovation. With Web3, we have a huge opportunity to not only shape the future of the internet but also to allow consumers to participate in a large economic opportunity where they can set themselves up for success in the future. I’m honored to support Muus in helping onboard more people to this space.”

Muus was incubated by Griffin Gaming Partners, one of the world’s largest gaming venture capital firms, and recently teamed up with fashion retailer Revolve. The company is preparing to launch its inaugural web3-enabled mobile fashion game that empowers players to create, inspire and grow their own followings.

“I was immediately drawn to the vision behind Muus Collective,” said Dhillon, in a statement. “The team’s passion for leading transformation within gaming, fashion and tech by bringing together a diverse and thoughtful team and inclusive culture is exactly what we need more of right now.”

In addition to Muus’ focus on digital fashion innovation with Web3 enablement, Muus hopes to advance diversity in gaming, Web3 and fashion through building a team that is inclusive, collaborative and empowering, the company said.

Emily Wang, a partner at Griffin Gaming Partners and member of Muus’ board, said in a statement, “Paris, Mich, Geetanjali, Felicia and Sabrina are powerhouses with complementary expertise in web3 innovation, marketing, content creation and entertainment. With the gaming expertise of Muus’ leadership team, the fashion and marketing prowess of Revolve and the cross-functional proficiencies of our advisors, Muus is strategically positioned to define the intersection of fashion, mobile gaming and Web3.”

Muus’ female-led founding team members, Sarah Fuchs and Bezahler, are veterans of

the gaming and fashion industries, with experience producing titles like Covet Fashion, The

Sims Mobile, The Sims 2, and X-men: The Official Game at Electronic Arts, Glu Mobile, and

Activision, and partnering with fashion brands, including Bottega Veneta, Agent Provocateur,

Calvin Klein, J. Crew, among others.

