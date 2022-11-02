Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Fashion gaming startup Muus Collective has teamed up with fashion and beauty firm Revolve Group to bring Web3 games to fashion consumers.

Muus Collective recently raised $5 million in funding from Griffin Gaming Partners to make a fashion game with blockchain technology. The title is expected to debut in 2023.

And the companies said the Muus experience will feature digital playable renderings of fashion and beauty items from Revolve and FWRD.

Revolve started in 2003 with a vision of leveraging digital channels and technology to transform the shopping experience. The company’s data-driven merchandising strategy and pioneering influencer marketing playbook have been key contributors to a consistent track record of profitable growth that led Revolve to recently cross the billion dollars in annualized revenue milestone.

“Revolve has always been at the forefront of transformative eCommerce,” said Michael Mente, Co-CEO of Revolve, in a statement. “Today, digital fashion is on the rise, and mobile gaming is the fastest-growing form of media on the planet. In 2021, 49% of mobile gamers worldwide were women and there were a staggering 83 billion mobile game downloads worldwide, according to data.ai. Especially considering the emerging excitement for virtual fashion, we are thrilled to partner with Muus to create an elevated, gamified ecommerce experience that spotlights our latest collections and puts the consumer front and center.”

Muus Collective’s Sarah Fuchs (left), Emily Wang (Liontree), and Amber Bezahler.

Revolve is once again demonstrating its disruptive approach to brand building with a foray into the gaming and Web3 space as they partner with Muus, the companies said.

“Revolve is a trailblazer in the fashion industry with an incredibly loyal community,” said Amber Bezahler, CEO of Muus Collective, in a statement. “Through our partnership, players will connect with their favorite brands from Revolve and FWRD, and engage with trends through a gamified shopping and styling experience, collectible assets, and deep social interaction. The platform will serve as a fashion playground, empowering players to become their own tastemakers by providing tools for creative expression, peer-to-peer engagement and social sharing.”

Raissa Gerona, Revolve’s chief brand officer, said in a statement, “We are always working to deliver the next level of aspirational storytelling and format of engagement for our extensive global community of influencers and brands. Our partnership with Muus Collective allows us to take that first critical step into Web3-gaming — with a team that is expert in creating fashion-centric entertainment experiences in alignment with our own — and to simultaneously integrate Revolve’s network, while expanding to new audience members.”

Griffin Gaming Partners, one of the largest venture capital firms singularly focused on investing in the global gaming and Web3 markets, recently announced $5 million in seed round funding for Muus Collective. Together, GGP and Muus aim to advance diversity in gaming, Web3 and fashion. Emily Wang, managing director at LionTree, and Boyoung Kim, senior associate at GGP, sit on Muus’ board of directors.

“Griffin has been a long-time admirer of the premium brand and platform that REVOLVE has built,” Wang said in a statement. “It’s a dream partnership to bring together Muus’ gaming and Web3 expertise and REVOLVE’s unmatched fashion merchandising and community-building innovation to create a truly groundbreaking experience at the intersection of fashion, gaming and Web3.”

Muus’ women-led founding team members are gaming and fashion/beauty industry veterans who worked at and with gaming brands, including Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Activision, PlayStation, Xbox, Zynga, and more, and fashion brands, including Bottega Veneta, Agent Provocateur, Calvin Klein, Monique Lhuillier, and others.