My.Games said its Hawked extraction shooter will debut on early access on November 30.

After its successful PC and cross-play open beta, Hawked will soon be accessible on PC via the My.Games Launcher and Steam, with a console version expected in early 2024. Players looking to join the action-packed fun can already register for the “Renegade Rally,” where participating offers escalating rewards, including a chance to win a lifetime supply of premium currency.

The shift to early access marks a big moment in the evolution of this ambitious third-person extraction shooter, gradually paving its way toward full release.

“With Hawked we want to have an open and interactive development process that puts community feedback in a central position,” said Andy Duthie, executive producer, in a statement. “After the positive feedback and excellent results of our open beta, we feel that early access is an important stepping stone in our road towards launch. We want to keep building towards making Hawked the most fun and approachable extraction-shooter on the market as we make our way to a full release, and having our players be part of this journey is making it an absolute joy.”

For the occasion, My.Games has unveiled the Renegade Rally campaign, aimed at enticing for early adopters. Participants in the rally stand to receive rewards and exclusive prizes, including a lifetime supply of premium currency.

The rewards will grow in value with each new enlistment, underscoring the power of collective participation. The campaign, detailed on the game’s website, offers every Renegade Rally joiner a complimentary 7-day GRAIL+ premium account status alongside various unlocked rewards throughout the campaign duration.

Hawked is set on the remote island X-Isle and it challenges teams of up to three players or solo renegades to secure and extract artifacts. A competitive landscape awaits players, where outwitting monsters, solving puzzles, and overcoming traps are essential to secure victory. The rush to extract artifacts serves as the primary objective, while smaller treasures offer additional rewards, ensuring every session remains rewarding for players.

The gameplay of Hawked fosters strategic combat, allowing Renegades to scavenge for weapons and ammunition to battle both fellow players and the island’s denizens in player-versus-player-versus environment (PvPvE) encounters. Exploiting environmental features and employing clever tactics to outmaneuver opponents are essential elements in securing artifacts, encouraging a variety of gameplay strategies.

Furthermore, players can deeply customize their renegades with a vast range of apparel, hairstyles, and color schemes. The integration of artifacts, gear, and boosters enables players to craft their ultimate treasure hunter, tailoring gameplay to suit their distinctive style.

Hawked introduces an expansive selection of Artifacts that confer passive abilities upon discovery, enhancing gameplay mechanics. Renegades can equip three artifacts simultaneously, choosing from 18 distinct types, each upgradeable across multiple rarity levels. The game also offers a diverse arsenal of 16 gears, including boomerangs, deployable covers, and scouting falcons, encouraging versatile strategies and playstyles.

The island of X-Isle, laden with hidden treasures and guarded by the Disciples, offers an ever-evolving terrain. Each session presents diverse challenges across the expansive dynamic map, where players engage in various locales and compete against the Disciples for control. Engaging in puzzle-solving, securing treasures, and conquering dynamic events such as the Disciple caravan reinforce the dynamic nature of the island.