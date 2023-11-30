Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

My.Games said its Hawked extraction shooter has debuted today on early access on Steam.

After its successful PC and cross-play open beta, Hawked is now available on PC via the My.Games Launcher and Steam, with a console version expected in early 2024.

My.Games showed off parts of the game in during the PC Gamer Show: Most Wanted live event.

To entice early adopters, the company has inaugurated the Renegade Rally campaign, offering players exclusive in-game rewards and the opportunity to win prizes, including a lifetime supply of premium currency. Detailed information regarding the Renegade Rally initiative is accessible on the official website.

Hawked immerses players, known as Renegades, into an extraction-shooter environment set on the remote island of X-Isle. Teams of up to three or solo players compete to secure and extract valuable artifacts, navigating challenges such as battling monsters, outwitting rivals, solving puzzles, and evading traps.

The primary objective? Be the first team to successfully extract artifacts from X-Isle, claiming victory for the session. In pursuit of ensuring rewarding gameplay, players can also extract smaller treasures and accumulate valuable currency to enhance their characters, regardless of their survival on the island.

A scene from My.Games’ Hawked extraction title.

The gameplay of Hawked involves player-versus-player-versus environment (PvPvE) encounters across the island. Players scavenge for weapons and ammunition to engage in tactical showdowns against both adversaries and creatures. Embracing various strategies, from setting cunning traps to launching ambushes, players must employ every trick in the book to secure the coveted artifacts.

Character customization lies at the heart of Hawked with options including diverse apparel pieces, hairstyles, and colors. Renegades can fine-tune their characters by mixing and matching artifacts, gear, and boosters to craft their ultimate treasure hunter, aligning gameplay with their preferred style.

Artifacts, each offering unique passive bonuses, can be equipped upon discovery, granting abilities like camouflage when crouching or heightened enemy awareness. Currently boasting 18 types of artifacts, players can combine three simultaneously, with opportunities to find and upgrade them across multiple rarity levels.

Additionally, players can utilize an array of 16 gear types, including deployable covers, scouting falcons, and more, enabling a spectrum of customization and diverse gameplay styles. Upgrading gears and Artifacts is facilitated through currency acquired by selling or dismantling treasure in the Riftwake, the game’s social space.

X-Isle, the game’s dynamic map, presents a challenging landscape teeming with treasure but also harboring the hostile Disciples, determined to retain control. Each gameplay session unfolds across various parts of the island, with hidden treasures concealed in boobytrapped temples and ruins. Dynamic events, such as confronting the formidable Disciple Caravan, add thrilling layers to gameplay, demanding players’ strategic prowess and cooperation. More info is detailed on the game’s website.