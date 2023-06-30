Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Rush Royale from My.Games has surpassed 63 million downloads and $230 million in revenue since its launch in 2020.

The tower defense strategy game recorded over 1.14 million daily active users and more than 6 million monthly active users in June, making it one of the most popular games in its genre.

The game’s recent collaboration with Jake Paul, a popular social media influencer, boosted its player engagement to new heights. On the day of the launch, Rush Royale saw 76,000 users online simultaneously, and the game experienced a more than 20% increase in daily active users in the U.S., its largest market.

In the first two weeks of the two-month collaboration with Paul, the game featured the Champion Rumble event, where players could earn event tokens to unlock rewards. The main prize was fragments that could be used to upgrade to the new epic hero, Jake Paul, which is still available to earn until July 29. To date, 1.5 million players have received the Jake Paul hero, with 73 million fights played since the campaign launch.

“The mobile gaming industry has evolved, adopting PC game practices of community-building and regular content updates,” said Vladimir Nikolsky, CEO of My.Games, in a statement. “Drawing on our rich expertise in PC titles, My.Games is now applying these strategies to our mobile games, creating strong brands and engaging experiences.”

He added, “Rush Royale is showing great results, with high interest and engagement from players, confirming that we have chosen the right direction for further growth at a time when capturing players’ attention is increasingly challenging.”

Rush Royale is on both Android and iOS. The game is a player-versus-player (PvP) mobile game where players defend a castle from waves of enemies using unique heroes from a replenishable deck of cards. Players can improve their heroes by collecting and combining cards, or by engaging in player-versus-environment (PvE) and PvP battles.

The company said the success of Rush Royale and its influencer collaboration reinforces the trend of mobile gaming adopting the practices of community-building and regular content updates.

My.Games was one of the biggest game companies in Russia. But when the war in Ukraine broke out, the company was hit with sanctions due to Vladimir Kiriyenko having Kremlin ties. Kiriyenko was CEO of Mail.ru, which owned My.Games. Then Mail.ru rebranded to VK and in September 2022, it sold My.Games to Aleksander Chachava for $642 million.

Chachava, a serial entrepreneur and managing partner at LETA Capital, has a portfolio of more than 30 companies. In December, My.Games CEO Vladimir Nikolsky announced the company was shutting all operations in Russia, and the My.Games would now be based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The company noted that since 2020, 90% of the employees were working remotely. All Russia-related products were transferred to Astrum Entertainment.

The company is also working on a reboot of the Warface PC gaming franchise under a new name.