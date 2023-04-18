Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

My.Games, a company that restructured its business after exiting Russia, announced that it will relaunch a new version of Warface, a popular shooter game.

The new version will contain its own roadmap, direction, updates, and unique regional content, including new maps, weapon series, events and more.

Back in September 2022, VK announced it sold all of My.Games to Alexander Chachava, managing partner of LETA Capital for $642 million. By December, My.Games set up its headquarters in Amsterdam and established offices in Cyprus, Korea, Spain, China and Finland.

As a result of the restructuring, the part of the business generating revenue in Russia was spun off into a new independent entity, Astrum Entertainment, with no affiliation with My.Games, and My.Games ceased all operations in Russia.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

As per this strategy, My.Games is relaunching the console and PC versions of the game as a separate product with a different name. Meanwhile, the PC version of the game for Russian players will retain the name Warface, and its further development and publishing will be carried out by another company called Astrum.

The company has pulled off a difficult transition. But it faces another difficulty, as the game name that players know will be available as a game inside Russia, while My.Games will have to create a new brand name for other markets and try to draw Warface players to its newly branded title.

In line with its global expansion strategy, My.Games has placed its emphasis solely on international business development and enhancing the infrastructure for its widely distributed team.

The company prioritizes global development in key markets like the United States, Europe, and Asia, as well as emerging markets such as the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, Indonesia and India.

My.Games will continue to develop mobile, PC, and console games, and publish them in these regions.

“Today, with over 120 million registered users worldwide and a lifetime revenue of more than $700 million, Warface has maintained a longstanding and dedicated fanbase since its initial launch eleven years ago,” said Vladimir Nikolsky, CEO of My.Games, in a statement. “We want to ensure the new My.Games title — which will start out with the existing Warface version and user profiles — will evolve in a way that enhances the experiences of our community, with our teams continuing to support, iterate, and innovate on a game with a remarkable legacy. We’re excited to develop our renewed title from this amazing beginning point, and we’re looking forward to providing our players with a lot of interesting content this year.”