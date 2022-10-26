Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Mythical Games, developers of Blankos Block Party and NFL Rivals, has released information about its upcoming project Nitro Nation World Tour. The studio has partnered with CM Games, creators of the popular Nitro Nation franchise, to release a new foray into the automotive world.

Nitro Nation World Tour enables players to have a sense of ownership by buying NFT cars and workshops. Powered by the Mythos blockchain, players can shop NFT cars from the most sough-after names in racing. If a player owns a workshop, they can provide services to other players. One of the key functions for workshops is the ability to rent out or loan cars.

Nitro Nation World Tour has some seriously fast cars.

Once set up, players can jump into the campaign, PvP races, duels, and other events. Also of note: Nitro Nation World Racing features social clubs for players to create and join. These clubs are similar to guilds and create a groundwork for groups to work together towards similar goals. Once nice feature of social clubs is being able to tune and upgrade more cars than you would with an individual account.

Workshops will go on sale in Q4 2022 with cars to follow in early 2023. Anyone who owns a workshop automatically gains access to the closed beta and an in-game founder’s pack. Those interested can check out the game’s website. Finally, my chance to own a McLaren!