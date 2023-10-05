GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Mythical Games has released Nitro Nation World Tour, a Web3 mobile racing game that is available on the app stores.

Developed in collaboration with CM Games, the creators of the popular Nitro Nation franchise, Nitro Nation World Tour brings street racing and car ownership to the world of Web3 gaming. The game is now available for download on Android and iOS platforms.

Nitro Nation World Tour offers players an immersive racing experience as they travel across the globe, competing in real-time player-versus-player races, tournaments, events, challenges, and more.

Players have the opportunity to collect and digitally own an array of fully licensed cars from manufacturers such as Aston Martin, Jaguar, and Pagani, with McLaren Automotive headlining the first season. The game features a campaign mode with a storyline and memorable characters.

In addition to CM Games, Mythical Games has partnered with electronic musician and car enthusiast Deadmau5 for the launch of Nitro Nation World Tour. The game will be featured in Deadmau5’s live show production during his upcoming tour, starting in Tokyo, Japan. As an official partner, Deadmau5 will be prominently featured in the in-game World Tour festival, allowing players to participate in a themed racing event and compete for an exclusive deadmau5-themed in-game car.

Speaking about the partnership, Deadmau5, also known as Joel Zimmerman, said in a statement, “I’ve always loved living on the cutting edge of technology, and I’m proud to be a partner and launch the game during my upcoming Day of the deadmau5 shows. I’ve said before that music is 80 percent fun and 20 percent work. Video games, for me, are all about fun. I hope you’ll enjoy playing the game as much as I have.”

Jamie Jackson, chief creative officer of Mythical Games, said in a statement, “It’s been exciting to work with great partners such as CM Games, McLaren Automotive, and deadmau5 to help us launch Nitro Nation World Tour. We’re really looking forward to seeing how the community rallies around the game, and it will be fun to see how collectors are going to trick out their rides to either sell or race against their competitors.”

Nitro Nation World Tour leverages digital collectibles, allowing players to purchase, hold, and trade cars and workshops within the game. Cars are used for racing, while workshops enable players to maintain, upgrade, repair, and customize their vehicles. The game also incorporates a social networking feature, enabling players to join or create their own social clubs, fostering a sense of community and teamwork.

Built on the Mythos blockchain gaming ecosystem and powered by MYTH, Mythical’s native governance token, Nitro Nation World Tour enables players to have ownership and control over in-game assets. The Mythos ecosystem, governed by the Mythos DAO and supported by industry leaders in Web3 gaming, aims to democratize games and provide opportunities for players and creators to participate in the game value chain through Web3 benefits.

Nitro Nation World Tour is now available for download on mobile devices through the App Store and Google Play Store.

Mythical Games has millions of players for its NFL Rivals Web3 mobile game and it is also bringing its Blankos Block Party game to mobile. Just like NFL Rivals, Nitro Nation World Tour is a hybrid game, where players can engage as Web2 players or upgrade to Web3.

The Mythical Marketplace, the first in-game blockchain Marketplace on iOS and Android, provides gamers with ownership and control over the purchase and sale of digital assets, while the Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items.