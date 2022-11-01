Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Mythical Games has released its first gameplay video for NFL Rivals, a new blockchain-based mobile game coming from the maker of Blankos Block Party.

Mythical has a licensed from the NFL and NFLPA to make its football game on the blockchain. The teaser video showcases early pre-alpha footage of the 9 vs. 9, general manager-style game with arcade-like gameplay of NFL Rivals.

The game features cartoon-animated NFL players and exaggerated visual presentation, from big plays and celebrations to playful character proportions and visual effects.

“We really wanted to show show a little bit more of what’s going to happen with this game. And the real thing about behind it is a new way to play,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games, in an interview with GamesBeat. “People can see a different art style. This is not this is not Madden. This is a GenZ-type action that is really, really fast paced, very accessible. The matches are about two minutes long. So it’s very quick to pick up play.”

The game will require skill to play, particularly the action part of the title, Linden said.

Apart from in-game action, the teaser shows a glimpse of the core gameplay modes and options, including building an NFL dream team as a general manager. That part of the game involves more strategy.

The game teaser also highlights the ability for gamers to own, collect and trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of their favorite NFL stars. There is competition in the mobile realm. But with nine players instead of the usual 11 per team in this case, the NFL is controlling the kind of football games that get into the market.

NFL Rivals is slated to launch in 2023 and will be available on mobile devices. The art style was inspired by previous zany games like NBA Jam, Linden said.

NFL Rivals goes live in 2023.

NFL Rivals is integrating Rarity League, an official NFL-licensed collection of one-of-a-kind, fan-inspired helmets, each comprised of an NFT that is associated with the helmet that celebrates the teams and fan culture of the NFL.

Following its inaugural sale of Super Bowl LVI participants, Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals helmets, Rarity League is announcing that the helmets for the remaining 30 NFL teams will be available for sale starting on November 15 on RarityLeague.com. A total of 708 collectibles per team will be available at the price of 0.14 ETH (Ethereum’s cryptocurrency, or about $221) each.

That steep buy-in price to play in the beta will deter some players, but Linden said the rare item drops will be spread out over time, with a third happening soon, a third at two million players, and a third dropping when the game hits four million players, Linden said.

Rarity League collectible holders will gain unique benefits in NFL Rivals, including the exclusive rights to claim a guild, where they can recruit the best gamers to compete for their guilds for rewards. By claiming a guild, Rarity League holders receive enhanced rewards and prizes, including NFL player cards, in-game currency, and resources.

NFL Rivals has exaggerated football moments.

Players holding Rarity League collectibles can also get in early to purchase NFL Rivals NFTs that can be used to build their NFL dream team. Holders also gain access to exclusive in-game tournaments that reward rare NFTs, items and resources. And all holders will have early access to NFL Rival’s private beta.

Collectors who purchase Rarity League collectibles within the first week of the November 15 release date will receive bonus rewards. By minting three helmets in a single release, one will receive a Rivals Reward Token. By minting five helmets in a single release, one will receive an additional Reward Token.

Rewards Tokens will be airdropped to the collector’s wallet before the end of November. Every Rivals Reward Token serves as a voucher for redeeming a Founder’s Edition Player Card. Each player card is a guaranteed Rare, and all of which will be playable in NFL Rivals. The offer is only good through November 21.

“It’s a different way to kind of engage with the NFL. And I think that’s what we’re most excited about,” Linden said. “It’s not traditional.”

As for Blankos Block Party, Linden noted the release on the Epic Games Store has gone well, with the review rating at 4.2 stars out of five.