NetEase announced at this week’s Naraka Fest event that its PvP action-adventure game Naraka: Bladepoint is not only going free-to-play but is finally coming to PlayStation 5. Both events will occur simultaneously on July 13. The company is also celebrating the game hitting a player-count milestone: 20 million unique players since the game launched in 2021.

Bladepoint originally launched on PC, coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One in 2022. The game is a 60-player melee battle royale, and the PS5 version will be compatible cross-platform.

In addition to the new pay model and platform, NetEase also announced several new features for the game starting on July 13 as part of the game’s second anniversary celebrations. These include a new game mode called Capture the Spirit Well, a new dual halberds weapon and new hero Tessa the fox demon.

NetEase has opened several new studios this year, including Bad Brain Games and Anchor Point Studios, in the U.S., Canada and Spain.