Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

NASCAR is partnering with Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing to build more bridges between gaming and motorsports. To kick off this partnership, Gen.G and NASCAR will host a watch party, dubbed The Pit Stop, on July 8 to coincide with the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Boston Major.

Fans can join Gen.G and NASCAR at WBUR CitySpace from Noon-5 pm ET refuel and recharge while watching the RLCS action. Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing’s RLCS team and signed creators — Demar “Dazerin” Williams, MJ “Widow” Austyn and Nathan “Stanz” Stanz — will make appearances. Additionally, attendees have the chance to win limited giveaway items.

The Pit Stop will be open to both RLCS Boston Major attendees and the public. However, event will switch over to an invite-only party at 8pm so fans are encouraged to attend early.

Read GamesBeat’s special issue, Gaming communities: Making connections and fighting toxicity.

Racing meets gaming

Gen.G expanded its operations into Rocket League in partnership with Mobil 1 in September 2022. Both its men’s roster and women’s roster — stylized as Gen.G Mobil 1 Black — have been competitively successful. Both teams are ranked No. 1 and have qualified for the World Championship in their respective leagues.

“Ever since we joined Rocket League last year, we wanted to expand our presence with all things cars and motorsports, especially with the reception we had surrounding the success of both of our Rocket League teams and our partnership with Mobil 1,” said Martin Kim, head of partnerships at Gen.G. “Gaming is a connector and NASCAR shares in that belief. Together we can explore opportunities that resonate with all audiences and communities.”

Given the shared focus, Rocket League is a natural fit for auto brands like NASCAR. Prior to this partnership, the motorsports league has worked with Psyonix to release the NASCAR Fan Pass DLC cosmetics Bundle in both 2021 and 2022. NASCAR also hosted collegiate Rocket League tournaments at its tracks last year. Most recently, the motorsports league sponsored a North American regional tournament.

The @NASCAR Rocket League 351 is now LIVE!



The top North American teams are back on the field for the second regional of the #RLCS Winter Split!



? : https://t.co/rf4wOPHFPR pic.twitter.com/qR19baoSs0 — Rocket League Esports (@RLEsports) January 28, 2022

Connecting audiences

Through its partnership with Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing, NASCAR is looking to make further inroads into the Rocket League community (and gaming as a whole). It is one of several motorsports brands looking to reach gamers — and vice versa. NASCAR’s partnership with Gen.G helps the motorsports brand separate itself from the pack.

“At NASCAR, we believe gaming bridges the gap between the virtual and real world, fostering a deeper connection with our sport,” said Nick Rend, NASCAR managing director, gaming and esports. “Gen.G shares the belief that gaming is a connector… . We also look forward to working with Gen.G to explore new opportunities for our fans to engage with NASCAR and showcase the sport to new audiences.”

Gen.G further emphasized that its commitment to racing culture and track record of cross-cultural and cross-community initiatives appealed to NASCAR. For example, the organization operates the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, the first non-NBA owned team in the NBA 2K League. To this day, it’s the only gaming-first organization in the league.

The Pit Stop is just the starting point for Gen.G and NASCAR’s partnership. Two of Gen.G’s racing creators — Dazerin and Stanz — will attend NASCAR races this season. Both will document the experience and show their audiences what it’s like to attend a race. More details on future activations are expected soon.

The Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Spring Major will take place at Agganis Arena in Boston on July 6 to July 9. Tickets are on sale now.