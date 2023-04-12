Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

NBC Universal‘s Peacock streaming service is going live today on the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro virtual reality headsets.

Peacock will be available on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro in the U.S. and certain U.S. territories, marking the first time the streaming service is available on a VR device. This might be appealing for people who do remote date nights, but it will be a test as to whether people want to watch TV on VR.

For eligible users, Meta is offering limited-time access to Peacock for no additional fee so they can start watching fan-favorite shows from Peacock like The Office, Yellowstone, Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live, as well as discover new originals like Bel Air.

Quest users who have a Peacock account can sign in to access more than 90,000 hours of movies, binge-worthy TV, sports like NFL, Major League Baseball, Premier League soccer and more across more than 50 always-on channels — all in VR, the companies said.

In the months to come, users will also be able to watch the Kentucky Derby, the Indianapolis 500, U.S. Open golf and more.

With Meta Quest 2 and Meta Pro, VR users can adjust the screen size, including expanding it to full theater size, as well as multitask by watching multiple screens at once while watching Peacock, browsing the internet or using other apps.

“Launching Peacock on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro meaningfully expands the existing partnership between Meta and NBCUniversal, and offers users more opportunities to experience Peacock’s robust content offering in an immersive VR and streaming experience,” said Annie Luo, head of global partnerships and strategic development at NBC Universal, in a statement. “Whether it be a VR experience with The Office or an iconic film franchise, a live sporting event or the next breakout Peacock original, there’s something for everyone.”

The launch of Peacock on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro headsets is part of a previously announced three-year partnership with NBC Universal and Meta that will bring experiences across a variety of NBCU IP, including Universal Monsters, Halloween Horror Nights and The Office, to Meta’s immersive environments including Meta Horizon Worlds and Avatars Store.

“We’re excited to bring the Peacock App to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro,” said Jarred Kennedy, vice president of immersive apps and experiences at Meta, in a statement. “With Meta Quest 2 and Pro, you can turn any room into your own virtual entertainment theater, and now users have access to an even larger collection of fan favorite movies, TV and sports.”

If you already registered a qualifying Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro on or before April 11, 2023, you’re eligible for three months of Peacock Premium at no additional cost (a $15 value). If you set-up and register a new qualifying Meta Quest VR device now through April 11, 2024, you’ll be eligible for twelve months of Peacock Premium at no additional cost (a $60 value).