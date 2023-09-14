We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

NCSoft announced the closed beta test for its upcoming title, Battle Crush, at today’s Nintendo Direct. The CBT launches in 25 countries across North America, Europe and Southeast Asia and runs from October 23 through 30, and the game is playable on Nintendo Switch, Steam and Android devices.

The battle brawler title lets players fight as Calixers, which are inspired by mythological characters, in 30-player matches. Battle Crush has three modes: Battle Royale, where the 30 players duke it out until there’s one person left standing; Brawl, where players select three-person Calixer teams to fight others in smaller arenas; and Build-Up, a one-on-one fighting mode where players best each other in five-round combat.

The trailer shown at the Nintendo Direct offers a better look at the gameplay, including the different Calixers. Sign-ups for the CBT are available now.