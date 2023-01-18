Intella X, a Web3 gaming platform developed by South Korea’s gaming giant Neowiz, has raised $12 million in funding.

Intella X is planning to launch its platform on Polygon, a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling platform.

The funding round included more than 20 investors from various sectors and includes notable partners such as Polygon, Animoca Brands, Magic Eden, Planetarium, Big Brain Holdings, Crit Ventures, JoyCity, Pearl Abyss, XL Games, WEMIX, and Global Coin Research.

As the next-generation Web3 gaming platform, Intella X’s mission is to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 through unique platform protocols, services, and games.

What Intella X hopes will set itself apart from its competitors is that the platform perpetually rewards the contributors of its ecosystem (i.e game developers and users) through its native platform token, the Intella X token, through its own unique “proof of contribution” protocol.

The platform also redistributes shares of its revenue back to the contributors through its unique decentralized revenue distribution protocol to further exercise the fundamental values of Web3.

In combination with its service protocols and wide genres of games in its 2023 lineup, the platform offers additional features in an effort to remove high-entry barriers and to improve user experience in Web3. From streamlined wallet creation to implementation of meta transactions, Intella X has set its mission on providing high-quality games and user-friendly environment to accelerate mass adoption.

Intella X is set to launch on Polygon in the first quarter of 2023 along with its proprietary Web3 wallet, DEX(Decentralized Exchange), NFT marketplace, launchpad, and games.

Established in 1997, Neowiz is one of the leading game companies in Korea. The company has published a wide variety of PC and mobile games since 2003 and has also co-developed and launched wildly successful titles such as FIFA online, Brave Nine, DJMax Respect, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cats & Soup, and the upcoming Lies of P.