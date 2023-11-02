GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

NetEase Games announced today that it’s opening a new game development studio alongside industry veteran Greg Street. The new studio is called Fantastic Pixel Castle, and Street will serve as studio head. The studio’s remote-based employees are already working on its first game, a triple-A fantasy MMO codenamed “Ghost.”

Street formerly worked on World of Warcraft as a lead systems designer, as well as Riot Games’ unreleased League of Legends MMO. According to NetEase, the rest of Fantastic Pixel Castle’s founding team members also have experience working on Guild Wars 2, Fortnite, Valorant and Overwatch.

Street said in a statement, “MMOs are arguably one of the most challenging genres of games to make, but we have some big advantages. We are a fully remote studio, allowing us to hire the best game developers, and we plan to stay small, so that we can iterate on our design quickly. We also want to show the game early and often to the community and make sure we are on the right track to incorporate constant feedback.”

At the moment, Fantastic Pixel Castle is recruiting talent and has not released much detail on Ghost. The team plans to foster its fledgling relationship with new players by holding an AMA on Twitch on November 8.