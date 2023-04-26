Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

NetEase announced today that it is establishing a new studio called Anchor Point Games under the NetEase Games umbrella. Anchor Point’s primary office is in Barcelona with another in Seattle. Paul Ehreth heads the studio’s founding team, which has multiple decades of experience in the industry. The studio is currently hiring at both locations.

Anchor Point is developing action-adventure games for console and PC with a goal towards games that, “push the boundaries of entertainment and bring elements of surprise into the gameplay.” Said games would also feature multiplayer and social elements. It’s not clear if it’s currently working on a particular IP, but it’s currently seeking around 100 employees across both studios.

Ehreth said in a statement, “Our studio’s motto is ‘Per Aspera, Ad Astra’ (‘through hardships, to the stars’) because we want to build an adventure that will stay fresh and provide a unique experience that will surprise and delight people each time they play, and I want us to acknowledge the challenges we are setting out to face. We’re grateful to NetEase Games for giving us the creative freedom and resources to build this interconnected world that will expand beyond games and reach into other mediums as well.”

Simon Zhu, NetEase Games’ president of global investments and partnerships, added, “When we met Paul, we immediately realized he had the passion to create truly magical worlds, with experiences that are surprising and offer something new every single time they are played. At NetEase Games, we believe in giving creators the ability to build games of lasting quality that will be played for many years to come. We know Anchor Point Studios is reaching for the stars and we’ll make every effort to help them get there.”