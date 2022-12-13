Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Netflix today announced the final titles it’s adding to its games lineup for the year. Starting today, subscribers can play Annapurna’s titles Kentucky Route Zero and Twelve Minutes. It also revealed more about the first games it’s adding to the platform in 2023, which include the new Valiant Hearts.

In addition to the aforementioned titles, Netflix also recently added visual novel Too Hot to Handle: Love Is a Game, puzzle game Scriptic: Crime Stories and Solitaire. Starting in 2023, Netflix is getting titles with name recognition, including TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. It’s also launching Vikings: Valhalla, based on its series of the same name. Both of the latter games debut in Q1 2023.

One of its biggest coups is that it will be the exclusive launch platform for Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, the sequel to the 2D WW1-set adventure game Valiant Hearts: The Great War. This is also slated to launch on Netflix sometime in early 2023. Ubisoft also allegedly has an Assassin’s Creed title in development for Netflix, with whom it’s also partnering on a live-action series.

Netflix began adding games to its streaming platform in 2021, though the bulk of the games currently on it launched in 2022. While reports suggest only a small percentage of Netflix’s subscribers play the games, it’s enough for Netflix to court more publishers.