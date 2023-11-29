Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Netflix announced today that it’s launching three new games to its lineup on December 14, and they’re three of its highest-profile titles so far: The trilogy of Grand Theft Auto trilogy, including GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. All three games are joining Netflix Games in their remastered form from the Definitive Edition. Players can pre-register for the games ahead of their launch in December.

The timing of the Trilogy’s launch is fortuitous, as the next entry in the series — tentatively called Grand Theft Auto VI — is getting a reveal sometime in early December. So the launch of the Trilogy on Netflix might give interested players who haven’t yet touched the older games the chance to play them ahead of GTA VI’s launch.

Notably, the version of the trilogy that is launching on Netflix is the controversial Definitive Edition, the launch version of which was rife with problems such as bugs and graphical issues. It has since been patched, meaning the Netflix audience are presumably getting the better version of it.

Netflix already revealed its next slate of games earlier this month. In addition to GTA: The Trilogy, Netflix users will soon have the chance to play games such as Hades, Death’s Door, Katana Zero and the remaster of classic puzzle platformer Braid. Recent reports from Apptopia (as reported by CNBC) suggests that less than 1% of Netflix’s subscribers play its games, so a recognizable name like Grand Theft Auto might boost those numbers.