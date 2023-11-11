GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Netflix announced several new games coming to its in-app platform as part of its Geeked Week celebrations. The new game announcements have trickled in over the course of the week, but today Netflix finally revealed the list of 10 games that are coming to its platform, with some already being available. The list includes both original titles and classic games.

The games currently available on Netflix’s platform include Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill, a colorful puzzler styled around retro horror films; Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, the atmospheric mystery sequel; and Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold, an interactive visual novel/RPG based on the Netflix series. These are available to play now, with the rest of the games on the list coming sometime in 2024.

The upcoming titles include some heavy hitters from the gaming world, including cult favorite roguelike Hades, colorful platformer Katana Zero and soul-reaping adventure game Death’s Door. Braid, Anniversary Edition, the updated and remastered version of the classic platformer, is also coming to the platform — Netflix itself doesn’t give a date, but developer Thekla already revealed that the Anniversary Edition launches everywhere, including Netflix, on April 30, 2024.

The other games Netflix announced during Geeked Week include adaptations of Netflix shows: Money Heist, a visual novel puzzler based on the show of the same name; Chicken Run: Eggstraction, a top-down heist game from the creators of the Chicken Run films; and The Dragon Prince: Xadia, a co-op ARPG set in the world of The Dragon Prince.